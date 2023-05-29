Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 32,140 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 231.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Deluxe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Deluxe stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

