Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,642 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,666,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,495,972 shares in the company, valued at $113,163,615.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 568,511 shares of company stock worth $15,298,462. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

