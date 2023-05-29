Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 7,100 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

About Fortis



Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

