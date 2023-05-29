Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.08 on Monday. NNN REIT, Inc has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

