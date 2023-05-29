Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kanzhun by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $14.27 on Monday. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price for the company. Barclays raised Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

