Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,036 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,718,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,467 shares of company stock worth $42,164,431 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

NYSE:DKS opened at $125.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

