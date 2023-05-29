Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 73.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

