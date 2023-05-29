Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,980 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 150.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 0.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on XPeng from $11.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

XPeng stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $745.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

