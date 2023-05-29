Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TC Energy by 60.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after buying an additional 8,329,085 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 95.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,083,000 after buying an additional 5,653,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,488,000 after buying an additional 2,206,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

