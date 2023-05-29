Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.4 %

SFM stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

