Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.07 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4,572.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KD. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

NYSE KD opened at $12.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

