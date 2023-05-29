Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 295.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,098,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,732,000 after buying an additional 159,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after buying an additional 111,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 49.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,117,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,765,000 after buying an additional 698,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after buying an additional 871,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,891,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,648 shares of company stock worth $907,829. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

