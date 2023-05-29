Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.46 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after buying an additional 582,441 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 294,317 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,801,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after buying an additional 158,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $91.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.