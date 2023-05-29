Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.74 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,678,000 after purchasing an additional 751,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after buying an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at H&R Block
In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
H&R Block Trading Up 0.3 %
HRB stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
H&R Block Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
