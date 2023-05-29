Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $697,000 Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $748.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

