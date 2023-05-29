Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $860,000 Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after buying an additional 1,378,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,955,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after acquiring an additional 268,395 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $70.29 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

