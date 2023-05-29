Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $921,000 Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 244.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Visteon by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Visteon in the third quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.58.

Visteon Stock Up 2.5 %

Visteon stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.25. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $94.71 and a twelve month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visteon Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.