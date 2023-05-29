Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

