Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,520,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,872 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

MUR stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

