Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hello Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hello Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOMO opened at $8.36 on Monday. Hello Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

