Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $891,000 Investment in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 77,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,570,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,229 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,705,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after buying an additional 311,995 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $11.08 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.