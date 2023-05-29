Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 13,332 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ACM Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $587.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.15.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $452,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM Research Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Further Reading

