Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 13,808 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,829,000 after buying an additional 794,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,954,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Essent Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Essent Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

