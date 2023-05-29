Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,435 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 93.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 2.8 %

VNT opened at $30.03 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.