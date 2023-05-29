Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,694 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,331 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

LPX stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.