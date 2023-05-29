Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,268 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 429.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in AMC Networks by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 875,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AMC Networks by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMCX opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.42 million, a P/E ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $717.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.