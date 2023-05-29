Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 23,805 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 760.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,935 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 326.1% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 23,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 598,389 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 96,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

NYSE AEM opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

