Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 369 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,012,000 after buying an additional 100,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 104,419 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,818.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 49,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $68,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,838. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Further Reading

