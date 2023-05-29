Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 469 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at $14,395,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1,940.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 102,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Toro Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $104.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

