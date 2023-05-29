Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 88,766 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,562,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 0.6 %

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

