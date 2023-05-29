Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,735 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $38.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

