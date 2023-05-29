Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,922 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of SLF opened at $49.19 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.