Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,300 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $39.25 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.