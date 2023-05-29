Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 658 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,716 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after acquiring an additional 391,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $22,979,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $115.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $122.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

