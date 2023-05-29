Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 76 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $497,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GPI opened at $225.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $242.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.12.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also

