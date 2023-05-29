Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

