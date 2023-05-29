Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 5.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TX stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Ternium Announces Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.