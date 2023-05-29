Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Cut by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $520.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.12 and a 200-day moving average of $434.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

