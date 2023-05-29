Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Cut by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance
Shares of MPWR opened at $520.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.12 and a 200-day moving average of $434.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.