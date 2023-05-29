Mplx Lp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mplx in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.
Mplx Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mplx has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.37.
Mplx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 79.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mplx by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
About Mplx
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.
