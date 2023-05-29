Mplx Lp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mplx in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Mplx Stock Down 0.3 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mplx has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.37.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 79.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mplx by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.