MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) versus MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Head-To-Head Review

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A -332.31% -67.74% MSCI 38.62% -93.49% 19.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MJ and MSCI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A MSCI 0 2 7 0 2.78

Valuation and Earnings

MSCI has a consensus price target of $567.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.27%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than MJ.

This table compares MJ and MSCI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $360,000.00 3.71 -$5.38 million N/A N/A MSCI $2.25 billion 16.94 $870.57 million $10.91 43.61

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MJ has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSCI beats MJ on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services. The ESG and Climate segment is involved in providing provide data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation, meet new client demands and better integrate ESG and climate elements into their investment processes. The All Other-Private Assets segment engages in business intelligence products to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

