Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

See Also

