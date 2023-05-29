National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of CM opened at $42.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 42.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 123.9% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 90,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 49,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,252,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,828,000 after buying an additional 471,370 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $2,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

