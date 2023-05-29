National Bank Financial Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.70.

TSE RY opened at C$123.08 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$140.18. The company has a market cap of C$171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

