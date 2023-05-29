National Bank Financial Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.34 EPS.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %
TSE RY opened at C$123.08 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$140.18. The company has a market cap of C$171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.27.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.