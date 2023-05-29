National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.