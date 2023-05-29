National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Shares of TD opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

