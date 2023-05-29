National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NATI. Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

NATI stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in National Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.