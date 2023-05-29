NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,509,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,512 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 576,589 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.85) to GBX 380 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.10) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.08.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.3 %

About NatWest Group

Shares of NWG opened at $6.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.80.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

