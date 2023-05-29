NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 338,678 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $50,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in NCR by 350.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.65. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

NCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

