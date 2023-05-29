Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 14.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Nestlé by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Price Performance

Nestlé Company Profile

NSRGY opened at $123.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.55. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $131.64.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

