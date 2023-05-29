Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 10,900 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 112,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 123,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $776,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $120.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

