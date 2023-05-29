Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,835 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.4 %

AMZN opened at $120.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

